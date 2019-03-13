Horsham town centre market cancelled

Horsham’s popular Thursday market has been cancelled tomorrow (March 14).

Horsham Markets has announced the Thursday food market in the Carfax will not be going ahead with high winds predicted to hit the town throughout most of the day.

Forecasters are predicting gales of up to 50mph could hit the county tomorrow along with heavy showers. For more see: Winds of up to 50mph set to hit Horsham

In a statement Horsham Markets said: “The wind has got the better of us and the market on Thursday 14 March is CANCELLED.”

Horsham’s Thursday market is organised by Lewes-based Food Rocks which also runs the Saturday market in the town.