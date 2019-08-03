Horsham town centre incident: Fire service issue update

The fire service has spoken out after crews were called to Horsham town centre.
Two fire engines attended an incident in Piries Place this evening (Saturday August 3).
A spokesman for West Sussex Fire and Rescue said: "We were called to Piries Place, Horsham, at 9.52pm to reports of a smell of burning.
“Two crews from Horsham were mobilised.
“Upon arrival they found a small fire on the ground floor of the building which was extinguished.
“Crews remain at the scene at this time.”
