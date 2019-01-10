Horsham town centre business raises hundreds of pounds in Christmas appeal

A Horsham town centre hair salon has raised hundreds of pounds for charity.

Mayfair Hair, in East Street, held a collection which raised £835 for the Salvation Army.

The collection was held from mid-November up until Christmas, raising vital funds to provide Christmas presents and stock for food banks.

Kay Tylew, owner of the salon, said: “It’s really nice. I would like to thank my staff and clients.

“Without the clients it would not have been possible.”

Kay surprised the charity, only letting them know about the cash once the collection had ended.

The handing over of the donation

Kay told how she called the charity to arrange the unexpected cheque presentation.

Major Iain Stewart, from the Salvation Army added: “It was completely out of the blue. It’s a real community feel.

“The generosity of her and her clients is great.”

Major Stewart told how the funds were vital to the charity’s ongoing support of those in times of need.

He said that the charity was seeing an increase in the number of people using food banks.

Major Stewart said: “We’re seeing new people coming through the door, unfortunately.”

Kay has a history of community fundraising, having previously held collections for both the Salvation Army and the QEII school in Horsham.