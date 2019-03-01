Horsham town centre bar to return... with a twist

A popular Horsham venue is set to return in the spring but with a unique twist.

When an electrical fire forced the Dead Parrot bar to close last November, owner Andy Harrod’s thoughts immediately turned to refurbishment.

The popular bar, which hopes to reopen later this month, is to combine its existing cocktail offering with a new range of coffees and teas.

Andy said: “We have a reputation as a cocktail focussed establishment and that won’t change.

“However, as someone that has always had a passion for quality tea and coffee it’s a service I’ve always wanted to execute.

“With the new ideology that the square is looking to encompass upon reopening I think now is a great time to put the plan into action.”

Andy told how the bar is to have a rebrand and a new look ahead of the reopening.

He said the bar would have ‘lighter, brighter, cleaner lines’ and that the venue would have ‘more of a modern look. Pretty much the opposite to the speakeasy on acid look’.

Andy added: “We’re also moving away from that electro, jazz, swing vibe and modernising the playlist to create a more up to date and uplifting environment.

“We’re looking to create a livelier space that isn’t as static as the Parrot.

“We’ll also be moving away from table service as a USP to try and encourage a more social atmosphere to develop.”

