Horsham to support armed forces again at popular annual event

Historic military vehicles, a band parade and displays by local cadets will feature in Horsham’s Armed Forces Sunday on July 1.

Horsham Branch of the Royal British Legion has once again joined with Horsham District Council to organise the event which will take place between 10.30am and 2pm in and around the Carfax.

The event will feature static displays of historic military vehicles, thanks to the organisers of the Capel Military Show, a band parade followed by a ceremony, displays by local cadets from the Army, Navy and Air Force as well as the Royal Naval Association and Horsham Community Responders.

The Royal British Legion Band will be providing further musical entertainment on the bandstand.

At 11.15am there will be a parade of Royal British Legion Standards, veterans and local cadets led by the Surrey and Sussex Drum and Bugle Corps will march from East Street into the Carfax where there will be a ceremony at the War Memorial with addresses by Horsham District Council Chairman, Cllr Peter Burgess and Royal British Legion Chairman, Nigel Caplin.

SSDB Corps will then perform in front of the War Memorial.

The Carfax and East Street will be closed to traffic from 7am to 5pm. The event will close with the flag lowering ceremony at 2pm.

The day will also highlight the role and work of Royal British Legion in supporting the ex-Armed Forces community and their families, with members of the Horsham Branch on hand to answer any questions.

Chairman of the Council Cllr Peter Burgess said: “With the current focus on the commemorations of the end of World War One, now is a great time for us all to be re-affirming our support for current and past service personnel and their families in our community.

“I urge as many of you as possible to join with us on Sunday 1 July to take the opportunity to learn more about this aspect of the community and country in which we live and make this a great day in support of our armed forces.”

On 8 August, two representatives from the Horsham Branch of the Royal British Legion will take part in the Great Pilgrimage 90, the Legion’s biggest membership event in its history.

It commemorates the pilgrimage when veterans and war widows visited the battlefields of the Somme and Ypres before marching to the Menin Gate in Ypres on 8 August 1928.

More than 1,150 Legion branches will take part in the parade to the Menin Gate where a wreath from each branch will be placed on the memorial.

The representatives from Horsham will be Standard Bearer, Jon Salmon and Wreath Layer, Crawford Butler.

A march past will then take place, observed by civic and military guests from the UK, Europe and commonwealth countries.