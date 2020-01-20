Horsham to Dorking railway reopens a day early

The Horsham to Dorking railway line has opened a day early after urgent repairs were carried out.
The line, which was closed on Thursday, January 16, due to a landslip earlier in the week, was expected to reopen on Tuesday, January 21.
But today, January 20, Network Rail confirmed that the line had reopened ahead of schedule.
A spokesman said on Twitter: “After working round the clock⏰ we’ve opened the Horsham to Dorking line this morning in both directions, a day early.
“Thanks to @SouthernRailUK passengers and our neighbours for their patience while we fixed the landslip.”
The landslip, in the Ockley area, was due to a ‘water-driven rotational failure’, he added.
The spokesman said: “Once saturated, the Weald clay will continue to slip much like the way a sandcastle collapses when the tide approaches.”
