Horsham teenager set to take on three peaks cycling challenge

A teenage cyclist is ‘humbled yet excited’ ahead of his epic challenge to scale and descend three peaks within 48 hours across the UK.

Sebastian Hall, from Lower Beeding, is planning to complete the challenge in aid of two cancer charities, a cause close at heart following his mother’s diagnosis of triple negative breast cancer and non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

His mother is now in remission, but Sebastian wants to raise money to fight the illness his family has experienced first hand.

The 14-year-old plans to climb up then ride down Ben Nevis, before travelling down to the Lake District to tackle Helvellyn in the early hours of the next day.

After completing the second peak, Sebastian will continue down to Snowdon for his third and final summit.

Elizabeth Ogg, Sebastian’s mother, said: “There’s a lot of unknowns and it’s going to be incredibly hard work.

“You can’t cover every eventuality.”

Sebastian is taking on the challenge with a fundraising goal of £5,000 to be split between Bloodwise and Cancer Research.

The idea was dreamt up over a year ago by Sebastian.

He said: “It’s combining my love and passion for mountain biking and raising as much money as possible for a great cause.”

Despite setbacks due to the bad weather, Sebastian has been training hard for the event.

While boarding at Lancing College he has been swimming and running and he spends his weekends mountain biking across the South Downs.

Although he hasn’t ridden his bike in the mountains Sebastian has spent many holidays climbing them in Wales.

Elizabeth added: “A mountain is just a combination of lots of hills.”

Weather dependent, Sebastian is planning to set off on his challenge on July 29, supported by his father and a runner who will summit the peaks alongside him.

So far he has raised nearly £2,000 towards his goal.

Sebastian said: “I would like to thank both AD Cycles and Freeborn Bikes for supporting me in my challenge.”

To donate visit www.sebhall3peaks.com