Horsham teenager named among top 20 young entrepreneurs in the UK

A teenage Horsham businessman has been named among the top 20 young entrepreneurs in the country.

Harry Daymond launched his firm Kart Company after he and his grandad built a vintage cart during the school holidays when Harry was just 15.

Harry grew the business throughout his GCSEs and A levels.

And since then the business - started from that first cart in his grandad’s garage - has grown from strength to strength.

The company now supplies vintage carts for weddings, parties, corporate events and more.

Harry, now 19, still has help from his grandad Jim Keeling, who lives in Storrington. “We regularly email back and forth with new ideas and ways we can develop the design of the carts and the service offering,” says Harry, who last year won a Gatwick Diamond Young Start UP £50,000 prize fund of products and services.

The prize, he says, really allowed him to bring Kart Kompany up to a professional level with an upgraded website and growth in the fleet of carts - the latest being a Cocktail Cart.

Now Harry has been named among the top 20 under 20 young entrepreneurs in the UK and Ireland by the financial tech company TransferWise.

“This nomination means a great deal,” says Harry. “I am privileged that Transferwise chose me for this award and the opportunities that have come with it. Not only have I had the chance to meet so many other inspirational young entrepreneurs from across the UK and Ireland, but in the coming months, we will all be sitting down with the Chief Secretary to the Treasury to discuss our views on ways the Government can support young entrepreneurs.”

Meanwhile, Harry is planning to expand his business still further and pays tribute to the help he has received from his parents.

“They have been amazing support since day one and are very proud of everything I do.”

He lists Sir Richard Branson and Lord Alan Sugar as role models. “They didn’t go to university and took a very different route at a very young age, like me. But what I aspire to from all of them is the qualities they hold, I look up to their determination and drive that they all possess - going out and just doing it!”