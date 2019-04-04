Horsham students’ success at national charity’s awards

A Horsham college team earned several awards at the Young Enterprise area finals.

The Collyer’s students picked up several prizes at the national charity’s awards, including runner up best company and best product. Nathaniel Kennedy won the young achiever award. This is on top of the prizes previously awarded for best stand and best business plan.

Young Enterprise specialises in financial and employability education.

Collyer’s employability co-ordinator, Lucy Hargreaves, said: “[It’s] an amazing achievement to have won so many awards.

“The group have been absolutely wonderful, superbly supported by Nick Broom and Dominic Wakefield, who we are massively grateful to for their motivation and support.

“The overall winners of best company were the students from Hurst.”

Although the Collyer’s students are now out of the competition, they will continue with the meetings, support and guidance, as they will keep their company running until their exams begin in May.

Deputy principal Steve Martell added: “The Collyer’s community could not be prouder of this talented, creative and hard-working team. Well done everyone.”