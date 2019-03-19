Horsham students impress at mock job interviews

A group of Horsham students have impressed senior businesspeople during a series of mock interviews.

Collyer’s employability students were put through their paces by top experts from Assurity Consulting.

Lucy Hargreaves, employability co-ordinator at the college, said: “Working from real job descriptions, the group have followed the process of researching the company and job role, completing an application and submitting a CV and covering letter.

“Assurity’s Ian Robinson has also been running some brilliant sessions with our students over the last few months to prepare them for the big day.

“After all the preparation and research, they were then finally put through the rigours of a mock interview by senior staff from Assurity.”

Assurity’s Sarah Cross, Thomas Nicklin, Victoria Teer and Jo Thomas posed the questions and judged performances in several award categories. Joint winners of the best interviews were Gethin Pickering and Jose Hammant; best CV and covering letter was won by Erin Ross, while best dressed prize went to Harry Weston.

Best question to the interview panel was awarded to Katie Kennett.

Sarah, Thomas, Victoria and Jo spent time with each student to talk through the concept of a job interview, and after the mocks, they spoke to the students individually, to provide feedback on their performance and advise on areas they may wish to work on.

The feedback from the candidates was very positive.

Alfie Edwards said: “I feel a lot more confident going for real interviews now.

“The Assurity experts were helpful, friendly and gave great advice. The employability course has been great.”

During the day the students gained an insight into an interviewer’s perspective, as Ian Robinson gave tips about what they look for in candidates, how to stand out from the crowd, methods to build rapport, and advice on building CVs.

Lucy Hargreaves, said: “All of the students interviewed today clearly have huge potential and it was very much about making the best of the talent our young people have got and helping them develop it!”

Collyer’s deputy principal, Steve Martell, who teaches the employability course, added: “Assurity Consulting have been huge supporters of our employability work. Ian Robinson’s taught sessions have been inspirational. “He is genuinely one of the good guys and we can’t thank him enough.

“The students have thoroughly enjoyed the experience and through a practical exercise picked up a tremendous amount.

“Massive thanks to all of the Assurity Consulting team for giving up their valuable time”

Lucy Hargreaves added: “We are really proud of these students. They were dressed extremely professionally, forming a strong first impression with the interview team.

“They performed superbly and were keen to learn new ideas.

“If it were up to me, I’d say ‘you’re hired’ to all of them!”