Horsham student gives hair to charity

A former pupil at St Robert Southwell Catholic Primary School, Horsham has donated her crowning glory to a children’s charity.

Niamh McGuinness, 19, a first year fine art student at the University of the Arts, London, has cut off her waist-length hair in aid of The Little Princess Trust.

The trust provides real-hair wigs free to children and young adults up to the age of 24, who have sadly lost their own hair due to cancer treatment and other illnesses.

Niamh’s mother Valerie McGuinness, a hair stylist at Mayfair Hair, Horsham, said: “Niamh had been thinking about having her very long hair cut off for quite a while.”

Mayfair Hair owner Kay Tyler suggested Niamh donated her hair to the trust.

In place of long plaits, her hair is now shaved at the back and longer on top.

Valerie said: “The donated hair has to be uncoloured, unprocessed and over a certain length – there are very few people with hair that’s long enough. Once Niamh had made her decision, she was more than happy to have it taken off and donate it.

“I am very proud of her and I hope a little girl will be able to enjoy her hair. For lots of little girls, their hair is an important part of their identity and this helps give back some of their confidence.”

To find out more, see www.littleprincesses.org.uk