Horsham station lifts forced to close due to ‘temporary fault’

Visitors to Horsham station were forced to take the stairs after the lifts were declared out of order.

Passengers were left facing a climb up two flights of stairs when the lifts between the entrance and platform one and two were shut at the busy station.

A message on the Network Rail website read: “The lifts will be out of order between the main entrance and platform one and two until further notice at Horsham station.”

However the lifts have now reopened according to Southern.

A spokesman for the firm said: “The lifts at Horsham station were out of order in the late afternoon and early evening yesterday.

“Network Rail’s lift engineers fixed the temporary fault and the lifts have been working again since yesterday evening.

“We are sorry for the inconvenience to passengers.”