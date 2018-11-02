Horsham Sports Club fireworks went off with a bang

Despite freezing weather the ninth annual fireworks at Horsham Sports Club went off with a bang.

On Saturday, the crowd’s excitement was palpable as they waited for the first fireworks to be released.

The display, by Aurora Fireworks, was set to a vibrant soundtrack and lasted 25 minutes.

A fantastic vintage fairground, supplied by Harris Amusements and Colin’s Amusements was packed with great rides and stalls for all ages to enjoy.

Chris Wassell, the club’s chairman said: “It was great to see so many of the Horsham community at this really important fundraising event.

“Much needed funds were raised for both the club and St Catherine’s Hospice.”

A beautiful pair of steam engines were supplied courtesy of Horsham Traction Company and a traditional fairground organ enhanced the atmosphere.

The food options around the ground certainly did not disappoint.

The air was filled with wonderful aromas from a mix of tempting street food which ran throughout the night supplied by some of Horsham’s market favourites, Ginger Rookes, Soul Street Kitchen, Khao’s, The Pizza Oven, West Sussex Hog Roast, McSmith’s Fish and Chips, and more.

The evening concluded with free live music in the clubhouse with local band Strobe filling the dance floor.

Chris added: “I’m happy to say that due to the success of the event, we will also be donating part of the funds raised on the night to local charity Action Medical Research. Thank you to all who came for your support and your continued support of our community club.”

Horsham Sports Club are very proud to support St Catherine’s Hospice, is a local charity with big ambition: to help people facing death and bereavement and offer expert support and care when people need it most.

The next outdoor event at Horsham Sports Club will be the Big Gig 2019 to be held on Saturday, June 22.