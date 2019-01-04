Horsham shoppers’ surprise as Easter eggs go on display ... before the end of Christmas

Shoppers in Horsham have been expressing surprise at seeing Easter eggs on sale in local shops - before the twelfth day of Christmas.

Marks and Spencer in Swan Walk still has Christmas decorations on display and Christmas goodies on sale ... along with Easter eggs and chocolate bunnies.

The Co-op store in Roffey also has Easter goodies for sale. But some shoppers say it is ‘too early’ with Christmas not ‘officially’ ending until January 6.

One shopper said: “I couldn’t believe it when I saw Easter eggs. A lot of the shops are still selling Christmas meal deals.”