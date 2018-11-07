Horsham shop set to re-open with £700,000 new look

A Horsham shop which has been shut for a £700,000 revamp is set to reopen on November 16.

The Co-op store in Fitzalan Road, Roffey, will provide four new jobs when it reopens its doors to the public - along with a range of ready-to-go hot food and a Costa coffee machine.

Bosses say the new-look store will also have a wide range of fresh fruit and vegetables, healthy foods and award-winning wines as well as essentials and an in-store bakery.

The store helps to boost local funds through the Co-op’s membership scheme where members receive a five per cent reward on the purchase of own-brand products and services, with Co-op donating a further one per cent to good causes.

It also offers a 10 per cent discount to students in the area holding a NUS card.

Store manager Tom White said: “We are delighted to be undertaking such a significant investment in Horsham and we’re confident that the improvements will help us to better serve the community. It’s an exciting time for the whole team.” Area manager Mark Gillman said: “The Co-op is moving forward with a clear purpose and momentum. Our ambition is to ensure the store is a local hub, a real asset for the community.

“We also want shoppers to know that they can become a co-owner and member of their Co-op. Our members make a difference locally and simply by swiping their membership card when they shop with us they are raising much needed funding for organisations in their area who contribute to improving local life.”