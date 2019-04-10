Horsham school receives hundreds of pounds in funding from merchants

A fundraising campaign which supports community projects has donated £500 to a Horsham school.

Trafalgar Community Infant School won the campaign run by the Kingsfold builders’ merchant NYEs Building Supplies.

Proud to be Local, set up by NYEs in 2018, offers community causes the chance to receive £500 funding. Rex Nye, managing director at NYEs, said: “Campaigns like Proud to be Local are so important.”

He told how he was touched by the support for the causes. The initiative, run four times a year, lets the public nominate causes that are shortlisted to three finalists that go head to head in a public vote. Votes can be cast by email, on Facebook and at the NYEs depot. Karen McGinnis, whose son attends the school, is a member of The Friends of Trafalgar School. She nominated the school as part of their aim to raise £40,000 for playground equipment. Alys Ransom, group chairman, added: “This money is very gratefully received.”

Alys told how everyone at the school would be ‘delighted’ with the funding.