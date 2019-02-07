Horsham’s Kinder Living Home Show invites you to make small changes to help care for our planet

The Kinder Living Home Show - a show for those who love their home and care about the planet - returns to Horsham this March, with a host of new things to see and take part in.

In the last 12 months, everywhere you turn there’s a story about plastic or ‘fast fashion’. Faced with horrific images of plastic in our oceans and the effects of extreme weather, what can the average person do?

“Actually there’s a lot we can do.” says Kinder Living founder Jeanette Mercer. “Most of us are creatures of habit - we buy and use the same things, in the same way until something makes us think differently. Small changes make a huge difference if enough people do them. For example, since the charge for single use plastic bags was introduced literally millions of plastic bags have been saved already. We don’t have to wait until something is taxed - we can choose to make changes ourselves. Every low energy light bulb, every bit of food that doesn’t get wasted, makes a difference.”

At the show you can come and talk to local experts about waste, energy, saving water, decorating your home, avoiding single use plastic and food waste, and much more. “No one is there to preach or criticise” says Jeanette. “All the people taking part in the show are doing so because they genuinely want to help. We have a lot of fun - and cake of course, Kinder Living always involves cake!”

Repair and re-use is an essential part of a more sustainable home and this year Kinder Living’s own Kinder Tech team will be joined by the Horsham Repair Cafe to offer repairs to laptops, tablets, phones, small domestic and garden appliances - to book a repair slot email info@horshamrepaircafe.org.uk

Transition Horsham will be bringing their popular seed swap, and lots of information and activities for gardening enthusiasts. The show will also feature textile repairs and a clothes swap. The Kinder Living Home Show takes place on Saturday 2 and Sunday 3 March at County Hall North in Horsham, and is free to enter. For more information see www.kinderliving.co.uk