Horsham’s Garden Music Festival starts this weekend

The opening weekend of the Horsham Garden Music Festival takes place this weekend (July 14-15) at the Human Nature Garden in Horsham Park.

Saturday afternoon is free of charge and will feature a line-up of great performers curated by Horsham Folk Club from 1 to 4pm. On Saturday evening it’s the turn of the The Almost Elvis Band. Advance tickets are priced at £9.00 for adults and £6 for five to 13-year olds plus a small booking fee. (Under 5s are free.) You can get them from www.sussexeventtickets.com or 01403 888005. On the gate prices will be £11.00 for adults and £7.50 for children.

On Sunday there will be a carnival-themed concert (featuring the Bernardi String Academy and others) followed by a screening of the World Cup. There will be plenty of food and drink on sale, and toilet facilities, and visitors are asked not to bring their own alcohol or glass bottles. The fun continues next weekend (July 21-22) visit www.horshamgardenmusicfesti

val.co.uk