Horsham’s Argos to close in town centre move

A popular Horsham store is set to close as it moves to a new premises in the town centre.

Argos is set to shut its shop in the Bishopric as it makes a short trip across town to open up inside Sainsbury’s.

Sign up in Argos announcing Horsham store move

Signs in the retailer’s window state the store will close at the end of July.

They read: ‘We’re moving house. Shop here until Friday July 27. From Saturday July 28 come and shop with us at Sainsbury’s Horsham’.

The catalogue retailer is owned by Sainsbury’s and works are currently being undertaken inside the Worthing Road store to accommodate the new Argos shop.

Sainsbury’s and Argos have been approached for comment.

