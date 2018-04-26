Horsham runners complete a marathon effort

Two Horsham runners successfully completed the London marathon battling through record high temperatures.

Gina Leadbeatter and Jason Godfrey fought temperatures of more than 24 degrees to raise money for CLIC Sargent and Epilepsy Action respectively.

Jason reached the finish in 5 hours 5 minutes

Gina, who ran the marathon to celebrate 10 years remission from ovarian cancer, completed the 26 miles in five hours 23 minutes and raised an impressive £4,286.

Jason reached the finish in five hours five minutes and is on course to raise more than £1,700. He ran in support of his daughter who has epilepsy.

He said: “The course was tough at times, but knowing I was running for such a fantastic cause really helped me focus on reaching the finish.”