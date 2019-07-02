Horsham road closed following crash

Delays are being reported after police closed a road following a crash.

Hammerpond Road is currently closed due to a collision, Horsham Police said.

Officers reported the incident around 1pm today (July 2) and slow traffic is being reported in the area.

Horsham Police and the South East Coast Ambulance Service have been approached for comment.

