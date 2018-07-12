Horsham Riverside Walk set to raise charity funds

Local charity, Springboard, is set to benefit from this year’s Horsham Riverside Walk

on Saturday (July 14).

The 13-mile walk begins at 10 am from the Rugby Club car park in Hammerpond Road. Trained leaders and marshals will accompany the walkers and first aid cover is also provided. Lunch will be taken at Warnham Nature Reserve with the afternoon break at New House Farm café. Entry to the walk is free and further information can be found at www.horsham.community and www.facebook.com/horshamcommunity or by phoning 07780 701184.For catering purposes please register by emailing horshamriversidewalk@gmail.com or phoning 07780

701184.