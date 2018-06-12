Horsham restaurant’s licence revoked after ‘illegal workers’ found at site

A Horsham restaurant has had its licence revoked after ‘illegal workers’ were ‘repeatedly’ found at the site.

The Rajkumar, in Springfield Road, has lost its premises license following a series of inspections by the South-East Immigration Compliance & Enforcement team.

Horsham District Council said during a five year inspection period - between 2013 and 2018- the team discovered workers at the restaurant with either no right to work in the UK or the incorrect immigration status.

After hearing from inspectors at the council’s Licensing Sub-Committee yesterday (Monday June 11) councillors took the decision to revoke the licence.

The restaurant will now no longer be able to sell alcohol at any time or provide hot food or hot refreshments between the hours of 11pm until 5am.

The council said the premises license holder for The Rajkumar restaurant did not attend the hearing. It has 21 days to appeal the decision.

Chairman of the Licensing Committee, councillor Jim Sanson, said: “Having heard from Home Office officials that after several visits to the premises in question, illegal workers were repeatedly found at the site, the Licensing Sub-Committee had no option but to revoke this licence.”

“Information for employers on the correct procedures to be adopted is readily available to businesses so there is really no excuse.”

Home Office officers described how a total of £55,000 worth of penalties have been issued to the premises licence holders for employing illegal workers.

But the holding company for The Rajkumar has twice been dissolved with penalties outstanding, with just £1,975 of the total paid.