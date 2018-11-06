Horsham Remembrance Sunday Service - the full programme for the day

The War Memorial in Horsham’s Carfax will be the focus of this year’s Remembrance Sunday Service to commemorate 100 years since the end of the First World War at 11am on Sunday November 11.

The war memorial was unveiled in 1921 after a decision was made in 1919 to create a permanent memorial.

The Horsham war memorial is unveiled in 1921

It was originally below the bandstand but was moved to its present position in the early 1990s as part of the town redevelopment,

Order of Service

The timings for the service will see the Parade arrive at Horsham’s War Memorial at approximately 10.50am.

Led by the Rev David Bouskill, the service will begin with the hymn ‘O God Our Help in Ages Past’.

This will be followed by The Last Post.

The vicar will then lead the Exhortation:

“They shall grow not old as we that are left grow old

“Age shall not weary them, nor the years condemn.

“At the going down of the sun and in the morning

“ We will remember them.’

The two minutes silence, in memory of the fallen, will then be held at 11am.

The Chairman of Horsham District Council, Peter Burgess, will lead the wreath laying on behalf of the people of the Horsham District.

He will be followed by Mr Nigel Caplin, Chairman of the Royal British Legion Horsham Branch, Jeremy Quin MP will lay the third wreath, and the fourth will be laid by West Sussex County Council’s Brad Watson OBE.

Representatives of the armed services and youth organisations will then lay their wreaths, each as a mark of solemn respect.

When the last wreath has been laid, the Parade Marshall will call the Parade to attention and one verse of the National Anthem will be sung.

A blessing and Thanksgiving Prayer will mark the end of the service at the War Memorial.

A church service will follow at the Parish Church of St Mary The Virgin in the Causeway, Horsham to which everyone is invited.

Working with the Church and Horsham District Council, the Royal British Legion is the main local organiser of Horsham’s Remembrance Sunday service.

A number of Remembrance Sunday services will be taking place throughout the Horsham District and indeed the county on this day.

