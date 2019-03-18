Horsham Race for Life 2019 - everything you need to know

A sea of pink will fill Horsham Park in June when the annual Race for Life gets underway.

The 5k version of the fundraiser for Cancer Research UK is taking place on June 2 and for the first time men are able to take part!

What is it? Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life is a series of events raising money for research into all 200 types of cancer.

When? The 5k will take part on the morning of June 2, 2019.

Where? Horsham Park, North Street, Horsham, RH12 2BP

How much? Adults cost £14.99 while children cost £10. Under 6s can enter for free with no registration needed.

How to enter? Visit https://raceforlife.cancerresearchuk.org/ to enter.

Where is the meeting point? The meeting point is in Horsham Park next to the pond. Aim to arrive one hour before the start time of your race.

How to get to Horsham Park:

By car - There are three car parks at Horsham Park - North Parade, Hurst Road (Pavilions Leisure Centre) and North Street.

Park and ride to town centre - Route 23 and Route 98 both serve the Park & Ride site 7 days a week

By train - Horsham Park is a short walk from Horsham Railway Station