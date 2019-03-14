Horsham pupils find out what it takes to become firefighters

A group of young Horsham pupils have been learning what it takes to become a firefighters.

Farlington’s reception and prep one classes welcomed several staff from Horsham Fire Station.

This related to the topic the children are focusing on this term which is People Who Help Us.

The children learnt a great deal from the firefighters, who the school said were ‘patient and informative’.

Anna Lee, from Farlington added: “A huge thank-you to the Horsham fire and rescue team who allowed the children to use the hose, and get into the fire engine.

“The visit gave the pupils an amazing insight into their world of work

“The firefighters probably learnt a little about dealing with young children, too.”

The firefighters explained the importance of fire alarms, the uniform and the equipment they use.

Joanne Hayes, prep one’s teacher, demonstrated how to model the uniform with style.

They explained the fire alarm Test It Tuesday campaign and encouraged all the pupils to share it with their parents.

There was much discussion about how important it is not to try and rescue pets, but to get to safety first.

The firefighters also took the opportunity to familiarise themselves with the Farlington site including the Elizabethan Mansion House and boarding rooms.