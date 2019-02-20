Horsham pupils celebrate Chinese New Year

Pupils at a Horsham school celebrated Chinese New Year with a host of themed events.

Farlington students began the day with an assembly led by Chinese girls from years three to seven who explained the importance of the festival and how it is celebrated in China.

Some of the girls wore Chinese dresses and the hall was decorated with red and yellow lanterns and a dragon.

The assembly ended with the girls singing the traditional Chinese New Year song Gong Xi Gong Xi and a challenge to find out the animal from the Chinese Zodiac representing their own birth year.

Pupils also enjoyed a no school uniform day, Chinese lunch and a Year of the Pig party.