Horsham publisher’s book to be read on BBC by Sir Elton John

Sir Elton John will be reading a book published by a Horsham-based company on CBeebies Bedtime Stories.

Children’s book publisher Maverick Publishing, in Brighton Road, say they are are thrilled to announce that the superstar legend will be reading The Dog Detectives: Lost in London on on May 3 at 6.50pm.

Sir Elton will be putting on his thinking cap to help the Dog Detectives solve the mysteries around London.

There’ll be riddling rats, meddlesome bats and six missing ravens to find!

Sir Elton has revealed that the reason he decided to appear on CBeebies Bedtime Stories was for his family, who continue to be a huge support as he begins his next tour.

Maverick will be publishing a brand new edition of the book to celebrate Sir Elton’s appearance on the show and it is available to pre-order now, to be published on September 28 2018.