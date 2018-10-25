Horsham protest staged in battle to help man set to be evicted from his horsebox home

A protest is currently taking place in Horsham in a bid to stop a man living in a horsebox from becoming homeless.

Steve Tremmel has been living in a converted horsebox on private land in Coolham for the past five years.

Steve Tremmel being evicted by the council from his horsebox, which he's been living in on private land for the last five years - at Coolham. Pic Steve Robards SR1827706 SUS-181015-170224001

Horsham District Council has severed the 51-year-old carer with an eviction notice for an ‘unauthorised stationing of a vehicle for residential purposes’. For more see: Anger as man living in a horsebox set to be made homeless by Horsham council

After sharing his story with the County Times scores of residents came out in support of Steve, criticising the council’s decision.

Flood of support for man living in a horsebox facing eviction by Horsham council

Paula Cunningham has staged a protest this afternoon outside the district council offices in North Street calling on the council to ‘Leave Steve be’.

She said: “The single working person and particularly carers on low pay can’t afford the private rent, don’t want to live in a B n’B, don’t want to be a burden on society and collect benefits. We should just let him be.”

‘I have been really humbled’... Carer being evicted from his horsebox home speaks out

The protest will be continuing until 5pm today and Paula has encouraged others to come down and join.

An online petition, signed by almost 1,000 people, has also been launched in support of Steve.

Several letters, which have been seen by the County Times, have also been sent to the council calling for the eviction notice to be scrapped.

For a link to the petition see: Petition launched in fight to help carer set to be evicted from horsebox home