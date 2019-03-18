Horsham project calls for votes to secure Tesco grant funding

A Horsham safety project needs your vote to secure funding to boost its reach.

Horsham Scooter Safety (HSS) has been shortlisted by Tesco Broadbridge Heath to receive a grant to widen the project’s scope.

The project shows mobility scooter drivers how to be safer and to understand how to help other pavement users.

David Searle, project leader, said, “We would like to continue the project and possibly widen the area to include more scooter drivers.

“The Tesco ‘Bags of Help’ cash will help us to do that.”

Three groups in every region have been shortlisted and until the end of April, shoppers can vote for who should grab the top grant.

To support HSS, drop the plastic token at the Tesco till in the HSS bin near the check-outs.

For more see horshamscootersafety.org.uk