Horsham Post Office closed for works

The Post Office in Horsham town centre has closed today (Wednesday February 6).

Officials say works are being carried out to improve access to the service inside WH Smith in Swan Walk Shopping Centre.

Sign in Horsham Post Office

Signs have gone up advising customers of the temporary closure with the Post Office expected to reopen again tomorrow.

The signs read: “We recently asked your views regarding access in relation to our plans to franchise Horsham Post Office.

“We received two responses which raised concerns regarding access to the premises. We can confirm WH Smith High Street Ltd will ensure there are sufficiently wide, clear aisles and there is adequate space for Post Office customers, including wheelchair users, so they can easily access the Post Office area.

“To make the change the branch will need to close at 17:30 on Tuesday February 5 2019 and reopen at 09:00 on Thursday February 7 2019.

“During this temporary closure period customers can use any convenient branch.”

The nearest Post Office stores for town centre customers include Londis Caterways, near Merryfield Drive, and Roffey Post office in Fitzalan Road.

Horsham Post Office moved from its former site in the Carfax to its new home in WH Smith in March 2017.