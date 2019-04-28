Horsham Police rescue runaway dog from road

Horsham Police have rescued a daredevil dog which was running loose along a road in the district.

The runaway pooch caused quite a stir as it disrupted traffic in the district yesterday.

Police attended the scene and quick-thinking officers, along with a little help from members of the public, managed to catch the crafty canine before it got hurt.

After spending a short time as an honorary officer, police managed to track down the dog’s owner and the pair have now been reunited.

On Twitter Horsham Police said: “Overall the pooch seemed to enjoy it’s time with us and gave us 4/5 stars.”