Horsham Police pay tribute to victims of New Zealand terror attack

Police in Horsham have paid their respects to those affected by the horrific terror attack in New Zealand.

Forty-nine people have been killed and at least 20 others have been injured after shooting were carried out at two mosques in Christchurch.

Horsham Police has joined other forces on social media paying tribute to the victims of the tragedy and their families as well as their counterparts dealing with the aftermath.

On Twitter Horsham Police said: “Horsham patrol. One of our regular destinations on our rounds is the Mosque. We do check regularly and we also check churches and other significant and historical locations.

“Our thoughts are with New Zealand today.”

Surrey Police, which works closely with Sussex Police on operations across the south, said: “We’re appalled by NZ terrorist attack. Our thoughts are with the victims, people of #NewZealand, @NZPolice and other emergency services.

“We’re doing reassurance patrols near mosques, & talking to people (of all faiths & none) about how to protect themselves. #WeStandTogether”

Millions of people have been expressing their sympathies on social media using the hashtag WeStandTogether

The incident is being treated as a terror attack and a man has been arrested.

All information is correct as of 11.15am today (March 15).