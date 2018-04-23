Horsham parkrun to return to ‘spiritual home’

After more than three months away Horsham’s parkrun is set to return to its spiritual home.

The popular weekly run will be returning to Horsham Park this weekend after being forced to leave the venue earlier in the year.

In January organisers announced the event was temporarily moving to Southwater Country Park after poor weather had left the town centre park too muddy and waterlogged to use.

On its Facebook page a parkrun spokesman said they were delighted to announce the event would be returning to Horsham Park on Saturday (April 29).

The spokesman added: “We would also like to thank the Ranger Team & Cafe at Southwater Country Park and also Horsham & West Sussex Councils for helping us make our Southwater relocation such a success.”

The run will start at the usual 9am but the route is set to be slightly altered as repairs are carried out to part of the park.

Horsham parkrun has been running for nearly four years and has seen thousands of people take part in close to 200 races.

On January 6 the Horsham event was cancelled for the first time in its history - after 178 consecutive weeks - due to poor conditions in the park.