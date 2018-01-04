Horsham parkrun cancelled for first time

After almost 200 events a beloved weekend run has been cancelled for the first time.

Horsham parkrun has cancelled this Saturday’s event (January 6) in Horsham Park for the first time in three-and-a-half years.

The popular weekly run has been held every Saturday but after 178 consecutive events organisers said they had been forced to cancel due to muddy conditions.

On its Facebook page a spokesman said: “The park has just got too muddy and really needs a rest and as many of you know, the paths we would need to divert on to are just not big enough for the numbers we have now.”

Organisers added they were looking to return the following weekend (January 13) and were working on finding a new site.