Horsham Pancake Race: Call for teams to join this year’s event

Businesses, charities and organisations across the district are being invited to enjoy a flippin’ good time by competing in the 11th Horsham Pancake Race.

The annual event will be held in the Carfax at lunchtime on Thursday February 21 - notably not Shrove Tuesday, but falls during the half term school holidays and on a market day allowing families to enjoy the entertainment.

Pancake Races in Horsham. The Olive Tree Cancer Support team taking part in last year's event. Pic Steve Robards SR1809658

The event is once again being organised by The Rotary Club of Horsham in partnership with Horsham District Council and is aimed at raising money for local charities that are nominated by the competitors.

John Le Rossignol of the Horsham Rotary Club said: “We are delighted that estate agents Mansell McTaggart have agreed to sponsor this year’s event - a big thank you to them.

“The call is going out for businesses and organisations to get together a team of four who can enter the 80m relay race, using their own frying pan and non-slip shoes.

“The course is designed to encourage a sensible mix of skill and speed.

“There will be cups and prizes awarded to the winners on the day, including one for the best team fancy dress, one for the best over 40’s team, one for the winning charity team, one for the best individual fancy dress, one for the best flipper and one for the overall winning team.”

Last year’s winning team was Harris Lord Recruitment who won the prestigious Sainsbury’s Cup for an astounding third time.

The St Catherine’s Hospice Team won the Rotary Shield for the winning charity for the second year running, and the best fancy dress prize presented by the Non Stop Party Shop was won by the team from the Amber Foundation.

Horsham Rotary Club just beat the Samaritans to win the Waitrose Trophy for the best over-40’s team and Josh Helmsley from Harris Lord was crowned best flipper and took home the Rawlison Butler trophy.

St Catherine’s Hospice and the Olive Tree Cancer Unit (Horsham) received monies from the event as a result of being the most nominated charities by the competing teams and/or winning the charity race.

Entry forms and further information can be obtained by emailing horshamrotary@btconnect.com or calling John on 01403 754005.

There is a £40 entry fee per team and all funds received will go to the winning/participating charities.

The final date for entries is Friday February 8 and they will be accepted on a strictly first come, first served basis.