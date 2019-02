Close racing and flipping good fun in Horsham town centre were the hallmarks of this year's pancake race.

Our highlight video shows all the action-packed excitement as teams battled it out to become the victors.

During the racing

Twenty four teams entered the event including several charities and businesses from around Horsham.

Half term fun was the aim of the day as competitors dressed up as superheroes and the mascot race entertained spectators.

