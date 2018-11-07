Horsham Painting Group to sell artwork at autumn exhibition

The Horsham Painting Group will be holding its autumn exhibition and sale on Saturday November 17 at the Quaker Meeting House, Worthing Road, Horsham between 10am and 4pm.

Both framed and unframed works of art by members of the group will be on sale, as well as cards. Refreshments will be available and admission is free.

Horsham Painting Group are set to hold their next exhibition on May 26. Pic Steve Robards SR1813057 SUS-181005-234935001

David Jeans of the group said: “We are always keen to welcome new members of any ability - and we do mean any ability.

“The great thing about art is there is no right or wrong, somebody being happy with what they are painting is all that matters.

“Our members work in a variety of styles and with a range of media, including acrylics, watercolour, crayon, pastel, pen and ink and pencil and while no formal instruction is given members are always willing to help and pass on their experience.”

The group meets every Tuesday evening during term time at the Forest School. They have regular demonstrations from professional artists and sketching days when members go and paint in and around Horsham are also arranged.

On Tuesday November 27, the group will hold an open evening from 7.15pm when anyone can come along and ‘have a go’. Contact Sue Mitchell on 01403 240933.