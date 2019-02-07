Horsham Olympian Gemma Tattersall meets pupils to talk horses and Tokyo 2020

Pupils at a Horsham school hosted an Olympian from the town for lunch.

Christ’s Hospital School welcomed Olympic eventing rider Gemma Tattersall.

The Horsham athlete visited the school to spent time with a group of pupils who are fans.

Madeline, 17, from Pulborough said: “Having watched Gemma both on television and at competitions for many years now, it was truly an honour to be able to talk with her and hear stories from some of the most prestigious events, such as the Olympics and the World Equestrian Games, where team GB won gold.”

Gemma is ranked third internationally, regularly being placed in the top ten at Badminton and Burghley four star horse trials.

She competed at the 2016 Rio Olympics and finished 41st in the individual and fifth in the team competition. Gemma now has her sights on the Tokyo Olympics.

The pupils who met Gemma are members of the school’s riding club.

Madeline added: “It’s not every day you are able to get an insight into the behind-the-scenes world of top athletes such as Gemma; from flying a team of horses half way around the world, to hearing about the luxurious stables and facilities at the Rio Olympics.”