Horsham Novartis: All you need to know about latest redevelopment plans

West Sussex County Council has unveiled its latest masterplan as it looks to redevelop the former Horsham Novartis site.
The council, which bought the site for £16m in 2016, is seeking to create a new business-led enterprise park on the land previously owned by the pharmaceutical giant off Wimblehurst Road.
Initial plans for the area were revealed in September but have since been updated following a first round of public consultation. For an in-depth view of the plan see our previous story: Horsham Novartis: What’s changed in latest plans?
Here are the key points in the latest plans:
• The site will be split into three areas; residential, employment and mixed use (commercial and community)
• Up to 25,000 square metres of employment space will be created in an enterprise park - the size of nearly three-and-a-half full size football pitches
• The enterprise park will consist of an innovation hub and business start-up facility and will cater for big businesses as well as start-ups, free-lancers and entrepreneurs
• A mixture of up to 300 new homes, including family housing and new apartments, will be built off Wimblehurst Road
• The Art Deco building along with a neighbouring historic building will be kept in the scheme with parts of both turned into apartments
• A café, potential crèche or nursery and convenience retail facility will be created in a community area along with community hub in one of the listed buildings
• Improvements will be made to pedestrian and cycle links as well as access to junctions along Wimblehurst Road and Parsonage Road
• Landscape features such as the cedar tress will be retained and new green spaces will be created
• The plans will be on display in Horsham Library next week until consultation closes on November 16