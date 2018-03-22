Horsham Museum & Art Gallery will host artist Harry Price

Horsham Museum & Art Gallery will be hosting a selection of work from talented artist Harry Price during a two month exhibition.

The display starts on Saturday March 24, with an opportunity to meet the artist on the first day.

Harry’s paintings will be displayed until May 25 giving art lovers an opportunity to appreciate his work.

Amazingly complex and beautiful, Harry Price’s paintings capture the distortions and reflections caught when looking at a scene through glass. We can see through the distortions to the scene beyond and keep the strange beauty of the reflections, which would be flattened in another medium.

Harry’s works also explore reflections on water and capture its dynamic reflective power.

The paintings have an emphasis on light effects and surface translucency.

The distortions and reflected images in glass and mirrors often create tensions with the surface of the paper itself and find expression in the natural sparkle and sheen of the watercolours.

Harry’s painting tends to be done directly from the subject but the cityscapes have to be developed in the studio using return visits and various other techniques as a reference for information.

Harry Price’s work is a masterclass in painting, honed through years of experience.

He has achieved a number of awards for his watercolour paintings including the prestigious Winsor & Newton/Royal Institute of Painters in Watercolour award for the most outstanding group of paintings.

Harry has exhibited at various significant galleries and has written articles for several publications.

A selection of his works are currently held in international collections.

Having taught extensively at Coventry University’s School of Art, Harry has now retired and devoted himself to painting full time.

Harry has previously exhibited at Horsham District Council’s Horsham Museum as part of the Royal Institute of Painters in Water Colours exhibition.

This show made clear that his work warranted further display. Horsham Museum is therefore delighted to be able to hold a solo show of work by an artist who is undoubtedly at the top of his game.

Horsham Museum & Art Gallery is open Monday-Saturday 10am-5pm with free admission. For more information see www.horshammuseum.org