Horsham ‘lucky’ to have had vicar

Horsham District Council has thanked the vicar of Horsham ahead of his departure.

At a meeting of full council on October 17, they presented a picture to the Reverend Canon Guy Bridgewater.

This was as a token of thanks and in recognition of his time as the chaplain to the council over his eleven years’ service.

Commenting on Canon Bridgewater’s work, Horsham District Council chairman Peter Burgess said: “We have been lucky to have had such a great community leader who has enhanced Horsham generally and the church in particular, whilst remaining a really nice and approachable guy.

“We wish him, and his wife Jebs the very best for their future in Bath where he will serve as the Rector of Bath Abbey.

“Horsham will miss them.”