Horsham Lidl: Demolition begins at supermarket site

Works have begun at the site set to be home to Horsham’s new Lidl store.

Demolition has started this week at the site of the proposed new supermarket in Foundry Lane with the old buildings formally home to Dreams bed store currently being knocked down.

As of today (January 8) more than half of the old structures had been ripped down with builders still on site ready to complete the demolition.

Plans to knock down the old buildings and create a brand new Lidl food store were approved by councillors in October last year.

The supermarket will include a 1,000m² sales area, an in-store bakery and customer toilets as well as offer around 1,800 different product lines.

More 50 new parking spaces will also be created along with up to 40 new jobs. For more on the plans see here: All you need to know about Horsham Lidl plans

In December firefighters tackled a blaze at the site which broke out in one of the derelict buildings.

However, despite concerns Lidl said the blaze had not affected its building schedule and the new store was still expected to be completed by the end of next year.

Demolition has begun at the site set to be home to the new Horsham Lidl

More than half the buildings have been destroyed

Lidl says the new store should be complete by the end of the year