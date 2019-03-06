Horsham KFC: Reason for closure revealed

KFC has confirmed the reason behind the sudden closure of its Horsham restaurant.

Concerns were raised by Horsham fast-food lovers after wooden hoardings were put up around the building home to the fast food chain in the Bishopric on Monday (March 4).

The restaurant has been closed to the public

A KFC sign has since been put up on the hoardings stating the building will be closed for nearly three weeks whilst refurbishment works are carried out.

It says the store will remain shut until March 24 and apologised to customers for the inconvenience.

