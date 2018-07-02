Horsham jeweller’s fury after flytippers block entrance to home

An outraged Horsham businessman was fuming after flytippers dumped bags of rubbish blocking the entrance to his home.

Dominic Sakakini was late to work on Friday (June 29) after coming across a pile of rubble, ditched in a lane leading to and from his house.

Flytipping blocking the entrance to Dominic Sakakini's home O-hNeYzuR9VnxrOp9FwZ

The popular businessman, who runs Sakakini jewellers in the Carfax, lives on a farm estate near Southwater and was forced to get a tractor to come and clean up the mess.

He said: “It’s beyond me. It’s beyond my comprehension that some toerag can think they can do that. Are they having a laugh?”

Dominic made the discovery just after 7am.

The pile contained bricks, pieces of pavement and rubble, which has led the jeweller to believe it was dumped by contractors carrying out work on someone’s driveway.

Flytipping blocking the entrance to Dominic Sakakini's home hhJPXzqcu9MxPNKiOYmk

He said: “It was pre-cut bricks, paving and rubble really from the end of a paving job so whoever had their driveway finished recently in the last 24 hours in the Copsale and Southwater area the people who did it dumped it in our driveway.”

After realising he couldn’t move the rubble himself he quickly phoned the estate manager who was forced to move debris with a tractor.

Dominic was absolutely furious both he and the manager had wasted their valuable time removing the rubbish.

He added: “It’s a day out of a farmer’s life.”

One of Dominic’s neighbours got back just before 11.30pm the night before and had reported the lane was clear.

He is now calling on anyone who recognises the rubble or who has recently had their driveway completed to get in touch so he can find out where the rubble came from.

He said: “I think we need to be vigilant. Somebody somewhere will know somebody who has had their driveway done quite recently.”