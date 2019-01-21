Horsham Indian takeaway celebrates after owner receives national recognition

The owner of Horsham Tandoori is ‘proud’ to be among the distinguished winners at an awards ceremony held for those in the Asian food industry.

Thanbir Moktadir was crowned the Male Rising Star in the Asian Restaurant Owners Network’s (ARON) event which was held at the Bristol Harbour Hotel & Spa on Monday January 14.

The 27-year-old said: “I am incredibly proud to have been recognised as the Male Rising Star at the ARON Awards - the only no-fee awards in the industry.

“Awards like this wouldn’t be possible without the great family and team who support me and allow me to pursue my career in London as well as other business interests.”

Thanbir, who bought the East Street business in 2012 when he was 20 and still at university, was also a finalist in the Best Marketing Award.

Rehan Uddin, managing director of ARON, explained the reasons behind Thanbir’s win. He said: “Already an entrepreneur across several sectors, Thanbir Moktadir motivation is infectious.

“Not only running Horsham Tandoori but a letting agency, Airbnb accounts, and managing a corporate company. These attributes all add up to a gentleman who is focused, creative and incredibly innovative.”

The ARON Awards is held to take a stand against ‘corruption and inequality’ within the industry.

Winners were assessed through a stringent, objective judging process; demonstrating excellence in their specialised field.

As well as the initial nominations, finalists were assessed through comprehensive interviews, judge’s on-site assessment, online digital footprints, nominee’s supporting evidence, customer and industry feedback, as well as a ‘business health check’.

Thanbir added: “Horsham Tandoori is true family operation and with the staff we all plug together as a team.

“The reason I am still so hands-on with the business is through the genuine excitement and enjoyment I get interacting with so many of our customers.

“We’re the first takeaway in the town to develop a full vegan offering and made various innovative decisions with technology in the last two years to enhance the customer experience.

“A few exciting developments are in the pipeline and I look forward to getting feedback on them in the coming months.”

The ARON Awards was presented by managing directer Rehan Uddin alongside ‘the voice of youth politics’, Jack Dart.

Guests enjoyed a mixture of observational humour which Rehan says is rarely touched on in the industry, whilst instilling the importance of progression and pride.

Rehan added: “Asian hospitality has been crying out for a voice for change, finally we have a platform that meets the needs and wants of all those connected – raising the standard and challenging the status quo; installing a sense of multicultural pride for both restaurateurs and customers alike.”

The multimedia-interactive event also delivered on its promise for equality by introducing a world title belt in a #crownyourqueen segment to celebrate women, who Rehan calls the backbone of the industry and ‘the true unsung champions’.

For more about Horsham Tandoori, visit www.horshamtandoori.co.uk