Horsham incinerator: ‘This facility is urgently needed’

Developers behind plans to create a new incinerator in Horsham have spoken of the ‘urgent need’ for the facility.

Waste management firm Britaniacrest Recycling put forward proposals to create a Recycling, Recovery and Renewable energy facility at the former Wealden Brickworks in Langhurstwood Road. For more on the plans see our previous story: All you need to know about Horsham incinerator plans

The plans were rejected by West Sussex County Council following concerns over the impact the building would have on the countryside, public health and the road network.

Developers have since lodged an appeal with the planning inspector in a bid to overturn the decision.

Chris Foss, director of Britaniacrest, has explained why he feels the plans should be approved.

He said: “The proposed Recycling, Recovery and Renewable Energy (3Rs) facility next to the Wealden Brickworks site will enter a public inquiry later this year. This will be independently managed by a planning inspector who will carefully examine various aspects of the original planning application.

“All energy-from-waste facilities in the UK are strictly regulated to protect local communities and the environment. Energy-from-waste is widely recognised as a safe, proven alternative to landfill which is the least sustainable option as it produces methane, an aggressive greenhouse gas, as the waste decomposes.

“We know this new facility is urgently needed to treat the waste that remains after recycling and composting processes have taken place. Importantly, a most of this waste will be sourced from within a 40-mile radius of the site. Significantly, the 3Rs facility will divert 90 per cent of residual waste away from landfill or being exported for treatment at European energy-from-waste plants, which wastes a valuable local resource and the economic advantages for West Sussex.

“The 3Rs facility will convert valuable residual waste into electricity to power homes and businesses.

He added: “If the Inquiry grants planning permission, the project’s build phase will create hundreds of construction jobs and supply chain opportunities, particularly for businesses across West Sussex in the accommodation, retail and many other sectors. Then when the facility begins operations, it will create up to 35 new operational roles.”