Horsham is in gridlock due to traffic accidents.

Harwood Road is partially blocked in the southbound lane from Redkiln Way to Manor Fields due to an accident that happened on the roundabout.

The road was temporarily closed to deal with the accident.

Meanwhile, the A272 in Southwater is partially blocked due to a multi-vehicle accident on Cowfold Road around Park Lane, not far from The Orchard Pub. Reports suggest up to four vehicles could be involved.