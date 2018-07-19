Horsham Hospital Friends bake for NHS 70 celebration

Horsham Hospital marked the 70 NHS celebrations with a special event.

ll providers were asked by NHS England to support tea parties in wards and departments on the day. The League of Friends of Horsham Hospital helped all wards and departments celebrate with those tea parties by providing delicious NHS 70 motive muffins. More than 500 muffins, one for every impatient and member of staff, were delivered by the members of the League of Friends to all the wards and departments during the morning to support their planned celebrations. The muffins, which were iced white with the blue NHS70 logo on them, were made by Sharon’s Cakes and the Leagues new Patron Caroline Lucas from Warnham Park helped deliver them.