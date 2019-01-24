Horsham groups celebrate town’s twin in France

Horsham’s twinning association was celebrated by two town groups.

The French Club and District Twinning Association joined forces to host an open evening for more than 50 people at the Millennium Hall in Roffey on Friday January 11.

Visitors found out about what the groups do and celebrated their links with Horsham’s twin town in western France, Saint-Maixent-L’Ecole.

The evening included a film made by James Prentice of the association, featuring individual messages from people from the French town, specially recorded for the evening, giving an introduction to their town and an invitation to develop the future cultural exchange.

The evening was free and included wine, cheese tasting and a quiz on memorable French buildings.

It was a special fringe event for the Horsham District Year of Culture 2019.